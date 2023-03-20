JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Futures

Indices end with modest losses; Nifty holds 18,950; VIX spurts over 8%
Business Standard

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Capital Market 

NSE India VIX surged 8.39% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty March 2023 futures closed at 17,037.05, a premium of 48.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,988.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 173.77 lakh crore compared with Rs 140.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 111.65 points or 0.65% to settle at 16,988.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.39% to 16.0075.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 16:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU