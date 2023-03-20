Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX surged 8.39% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,037.05, a premium of 48.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,988.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 173.77 lakh crore compared with Rs 140.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 111.65 points or 0.65% to settle at 16,988.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.39% to 16.0075.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)