Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX surged 20.89% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 17,220, a premium of 65.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,154.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 212.26 lakh crore compared with Rs 124.23 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 258.60 points or 1.49% to settle at 17,154.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, climbed 20.89% to 16.22.

IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

