Nifty May futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11185.05, at premium of 36.85 points over the Nifty's closing of 11148.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 7.20 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.73 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 130.70 points or 1.16% to settle at 11,148.20.

State Bank of India, ITC and HDFC were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. May 2019 futures traded at 308.75, compared with spot closing price of 307.95. ITC May 2019 futures traded at 284.75, compared with spot closing price of 288.80. HDFC May 2019 futures traded at 1963.20, compared with spot closing price of 1957.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

