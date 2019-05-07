Nifty May futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,542.85, at premium of 44.95 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,497.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.81 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.84 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 100.35 points or 0.87% to settle at 11,497.90

ICICI Bank, and (SBI) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

May 2019 futures traded at 388, compared with spot closing price of 386.20. May 2019 futures traded at 1,350.90, compared with spot closing price of 1,341. May 2019 futures traded at 305.30, compared with spot closing price of 305.20.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

