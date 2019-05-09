Turnover in F&O segment spurts

Nifty May at premium

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,342.50, at premium of 40.70 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,301.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 21.48 lakh crore compared with Rs 13.24 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 57.65 points or 0.51% to settle at 11,301.80

(RIL), (ZEE) and (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1,261.85, compared with spot closing price of 1253.15. ZEE May 2019 futures traded at 361, compared with spot closing price of 359.45. SBI May 2019 futures traded at 301.40, compared with spot closing price of 299.70.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)