Nifty May futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment falls
The Nifty May 2019 futures traded at 11,652.10, at premium of 53.85 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,598.25 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.84 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.44 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 114 points or 0.97% to settle at 11,598.25
ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
ICICI Bank May 2019 futures traded at 404.70, compared with spot closing price of 401.80. Reliance Industries May 2019 futures traded at 1,393, compared with spot closing price of 1,382.95. State Bank of India May 2019 futures traded at 720.20, compared with spot closing price of 717.15.
The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.
