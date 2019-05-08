Nifty May futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,419.90, at premium of 60.45 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,359.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 13.24 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.81 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 138.45 points or 1.2% to settle at 11,359.45

(RIL), (ZEE) and (SBI) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1,304.85, compared with spot closing price of 1,297.75. ZEE May 2019 futures traded at 335, compared with spot closing price of 332.05. SBI May 2019 futures traded at 300, compared with spot closing price of 298.45.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

