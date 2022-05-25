Nifty May futures trade at discount

India VIX declines 1.37% to 25.28.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,015.95, a discount of 9.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,025.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 94.73 lakh crore compared with Rs 81.73 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 99.35 points or 0.62% to settle at 16,025.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.37% to 25.28.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

