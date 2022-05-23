Nifty May futures trade at discount

Tata Steel, RIL and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,164.85, a discount of 49.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,214.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 69.18 lakh crore compared with Rs 53.84 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 51.45 points or 0.32% to settle at 16,214.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.28% to 23.40.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

