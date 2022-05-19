Nifty May futures at discount; VIX jumps to 24.55

Infosys, Reliance Industries and ITC were the top traded contracts in the F&O segment.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 15,784, a discount of 25.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,809.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 174.80 lakh crore compared with Rs 113.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 430.90 points or 2.65% to settle at 15,809.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 10.14% to 24.5575.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ITC were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

