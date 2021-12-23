Nifty Dec futures trade at discount

India VIX declines over 4%

The Nifty December 2021 was at 17,059, at a discount of 13.60 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,072.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 140.88 lakh crore compared with Rs 73.06 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 117.15 points or 0.69% to settle at 17,072.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.55% to 15.83.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)