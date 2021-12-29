Nifty December 2021 futures trade at discount ahead of expiry

RIL, Tata Steel and SBI were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2021 was at 17,199, a discount of 14.60 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,213.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 62.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 52.82 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 19.65 points or 0.11% to settle at 17,213.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.41% to 16.24.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel State Bank of India and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contract expires on 30 December 2021.

