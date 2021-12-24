Nifty Dec futures trade at discount

India VIX declines over 4%

The Nifty December 2021 was at 17,002.95, at a discount of 0.8 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,003.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 46.78 lakh crore compared with Rs 140.88 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 68.85 points or 0.40% to settle at 17,003.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.03% to 16.15.

Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021

