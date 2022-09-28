JUST IN
Nifty September futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX gained 2.44% to 22.10.

The Nifty September 2022 futures closed at 16,838.10, a discount of 20.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,858.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 149.23 lakh crore compared with Rs 137.68 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 148.80 points or 0.87% to settle at 16,858.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.44% to 22.10.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

Wed, September 28 2022. 16:40 IST

