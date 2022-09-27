JUST IN
Nifty September futures trade at premium

Capital Market 

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2022 futures closed at 17,055, a premium of 47.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,007.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 137.68 lakh crore compared with Rs 110.16 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 8.90 points or 0.05% to settle at 17,007.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 1.48% to 21.57.

RIL, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 16:46 IST

