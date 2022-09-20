Nifty September futures trade at discount

India VIX slipped 5.72% as shares advanced.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,803.70, a discount of 12.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,816.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 111.17 lakh crore compared with Rs 93.44 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 194 points or 1.10% to settle at 17,816.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.72% to 18.7975.

Infosys, Ambuja Cements and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)