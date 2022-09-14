Nifty September futures trade at premium

Infosys, Vedanta and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 18,018, a premium of 14.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,003.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 167.87 lakh crore compared with Rs 80.07 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 66.30 points or 0.37% to settle at 18,003.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.62% to 18.28.

Infosys, Vedanta and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)