Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbed 7.77% to 19.82.

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 17,570, a premium of 39.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,530.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 92.89 lakh crore compared with Rs 342.21 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 346.55 points or 1.94% to settle at 17,530.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.77% to 19.82.

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Ambuja Cements were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

