Nifty September futures trade at premium

The Nifty September 2022 closed at 18,108.50, a premium of 38.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,070.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 80.07 lakh crore compared with Rs 66.02 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 133.70 points or 0.75% to settle at 18,070.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.60% to 17.47.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finserv and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2022.

