Nifty nears 11,900 mark; auto stocks in demand

The market extended early gains and hit fresh intraday high in mid-morning trade. At 11:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 172.56 points or 0.44% at 39,764.64. The index was up 48.65 points or 0.41% at 11,896.20.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.40%, underperforming the Sensex. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.77%, outperforming the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1291 shares rose and 773 shares fell. A total of 116 shares were unchanged.

US tweeted that he is looking forward to meet and share his disappointment regarding "unacceptable" tariffs set by He tweeted today, "I look forward to speaking with Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"

& Kings hit a lower circuit of 10% at Rs 40.50 after Brickwork Ratings downgraded the company's non-convertible debenture issue rating from BWR AA; Stable to BWR AA-; Stable.

Auto stocks witnessed buying support. (up 2.22%), (up 1.68%), Maruti Suzuki (up 1.05%), (up 1.04%), (up 0.96%), (up 0.81%), Auto (up 0.66%) and Escorts (up 0.5%) advanced.

Shriram Transport Finance was down 0.06% to Rs 1099.30. The company announced that CRISIL has given AA+/stable rating for company's non-convertible debentures.

was up 0.8% to Rs 1563.30 after the company announced that it has won 'large' twin orders from The contract work will cover development of Heera Panna Block of Western Offshore basin which is located about 70 km of South West of High and development of High South field of Western Offshore basin which is located about 210 km to the West of city.

MSTC was up 2% to Rs 86.7 after the company announced that it signed an agreement with Electricity Board for providing for solar project across the state. As a part of agreement, MSTC will develop for Electricity Board.

Shares of IT were mixed. (up 0.88%), (up 0.45%), (up 0.39%), (up 0.28%) and (up 0.12%) gained. (down 1.68%), (down 0.68%), (down 0.65%), (down 0.33%) and (down 0.17%) declined.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.25, compared with its close of 69.15 during the previous trading session.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 27 June 2019. Market is likely to see volatility due to F&O expiry as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month June 2019 series to July 2019 series.

