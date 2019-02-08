Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 2.25% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 44.79% to Rs 98.99 croreNet profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 2.25% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 44.79% to Rs 98.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 68.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales98.9968.37 45 OPM %3.694.65 -PBDT1.831.77 3 PBT1.161.30 -11 NP0.910.89 2
