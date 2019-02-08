VLS Finance standalone net profit declines 27.32% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.67% to Rs 817.75 croreNet profit of VLS Finance declined 27.32% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 64.67% to Rs 817.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 496.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales817.75496.60 65 OPM %0.783.03 -PBDT6.4015.02 -57 PBT6.2514.87 -58 NP4.476.15 -27
