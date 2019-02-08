JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

VLS Finance standalone net profit declines 27.32% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 64.67% to Rs 817.75 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance declined 27.32% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 64.67% to Rs 817.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 496.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales817.75496.60 65 OPM %0.783.03 -PBDT6.4015.02 -57 PBT6.2514.87 -58 NP4.476.15 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 13:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements