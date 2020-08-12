Nila Infrastructures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, GRP Ltd and Lokesh Machines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2020.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, GRP Ltd and Lokesh Machines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2020.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd tumbled 8.77% to Rs 5.41 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd lost 7.70% to Rs 5.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14249 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd crashed 7.38% to Rs 18.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2316 shares in the past one month.

GRP Ltd pared 6.61% to Rs 703.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 244 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5998 shares in the past one month.

Lokesh Machines Ltd shed 6.57% to Rs 22.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10701 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)