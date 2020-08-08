Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit declines 72.94% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit declines 53.75% in the December 2019 quarter
Bhagyanagar India standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Bhagyanagar India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Bhagyanagar Properties consolidated net profit declines 42.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Bhagyanagar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 34.52% to Rs 83.48 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar India declined 72.94% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.52% to Rs 83.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales83.48127.48 -35 OPM %3.623.49 -PBDT1.552.41 -36 PBT0.261.16 -78 NP0.230.85 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU