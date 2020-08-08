Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit declines 72.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.52% to Rs 83.48 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India declined 72.94% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.52% to Rs 83.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.83.48127.483.623.491.552.410.261.160.230.85

