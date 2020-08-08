JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 80.61% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit declines 72.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.52% to Rs 83.48 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India declined 72.94% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.52% to Rs 83.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 127.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales83.48127.48 -35 OPM %3.623.49 -PBDT1.552.41 -36 PBT0.261.16 -78 NP0.230.85 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU