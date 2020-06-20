NILE consolidated net profit declines 70.22% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 132.12 croreNet profit of NILE declined 70.22% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 132.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.63% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 592.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 570.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales132.12126.71 4 592.67570.83 4 OPM %1.754.59 -3.614.75 - PBDT1.685.08 -67 17.1623.19 -26 PBT0.754.13 -82 13.5019.34 -30 NP0.812.72 -70 10.9312.51 -13
