NILE consolidated net profit declines 70.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 132.12 crore

Net profit of NILE declined 70.22% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 132.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.63% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.83% to Rs 592.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 570.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

