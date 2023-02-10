Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 60.26% to Rs 105.00 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 37.50% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.26% to Rs 105.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.0065.52 60 OPM %0.711.08 -PBDT1.401.23 14 PBT1.050.87 21 NP0.660.48 38

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

