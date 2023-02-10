Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.26% to Rs 105.00 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 37.50% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.26% to Rs 105.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.105.0065.520.711.081.401.231.050.870.660.48

