JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Alembic consolidated net profit declines 12.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 59.84% to Rs 30.61 crore

Net profit of Alembic declined 12.13% to Rs 45.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.84% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30.6119.15 60 OPM %34.1119.01 -PBDT12.775.47 133 PBT11.084.29 158 NP45.6251.92 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU