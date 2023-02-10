Alembic consolidated net profit declines 12.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.84% to Rs 30.61 crore

Net profit of Alembic declined 12.13% to Rs 45.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 59.84% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.30.6119.1534.1119.0112.775.4711.084.2945.6251.92

