Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Nirav Commercials declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.60% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

