Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 0.96 croreNet profit of Nirav Commercials declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.60% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.961.13 -15 3.725.21 -29 OPM %-32.29-23.89 --32.53-12.28 - PBDT0.030.03 0 0.080.21 -62 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.030.16 -81 NP0.010.02 -50 0.030.16 -81
