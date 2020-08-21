Swelect Energy Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Swelect Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dynacons Systems & Solutions standalone net profit declines 17.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 77.05% in the June 2020 quarter
Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 63.24 croreNet profit of Swelect Energy Systems reported to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 63.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.2455.70 14 OPM %19.532.23 -PBDT18.823.27 476 PBT11.87-3.41 LP NP11.45-3.43 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU