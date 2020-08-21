Swelect Energy Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 63.24 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems reported to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 63.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.63.2455.7019.532.2318.823.2711.87-3.4111.45-3.43

