Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 86.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.64% to Rs 62.43 croreNet profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 86.52% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.64% to Rs 62.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 108.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.40% to Rs 86.81 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 106.38 crore during the previous year ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 392.91 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 429.27 crore during the previous year ended June 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Jun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales62.43108.83 -43 392.91429.27 -8 OPM %18.2036.50 -38.8139.54 - PBDT13.4242.02 -68 152.78178.69 -14 PBT4.9237.94 -87 120.34161.99 -26 NP3.5626.40 -87 86.81106.38 -18
