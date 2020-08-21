Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 86.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.64% to Rs 62.43 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 86.52% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.64% to Rs 62.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 108.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.40% to Rs 86.81 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 106.38 crore during the previous year ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 392.91 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 429.27 crore during the previous year ended June 2019.

