Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Presha Metallurgical reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Surana Solar reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Kappac Pharma reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
KD Leisures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Mask Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 94.74% to Rs 0.04 croreSvarnim Trade Udyog reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.74% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.85% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.76 -95 0.337.95 -96 OPM %0-31.58 -0-0.13 - PBDT0-0.24 100 0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.24 100 0-0.01 100 NP0-0.24 100 0-0.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU