Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 94.74% to Rs 0.04 crore

Svarnim Trade Udyog reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.74% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.85% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.040.760.337.950-31.580-0.130-0.240-0.010-0.240-0.010-0.240-0.01

