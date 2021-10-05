Arvind Fashions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Patel Engineering Ltd, Bodal Chemicals Ltd, GFL Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 October 2021.

Arvind Fashions Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 343.65 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 28.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd spiked 14.00% to Rs 147.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

GFL Ltd jumped 8.84% to Rs 85.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd spurt 8.73% to Rs 317.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25492 shares in the past one month.

