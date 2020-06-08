NMDC Ltd soars 1.8%

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 90.45, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.24% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% fall in NIFTY and a 29.46% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 90.45, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 10186.05. The Sensex is at 34432.96, up 0.42%. NMDC Ltd has added around 24.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 20.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2049.7, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 90.75, up 2.31% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 13.24% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% fall in NIFTY and a 29.46% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)