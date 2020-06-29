NRB Bearings standalone net profit declines 57.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.54% to Rs 178.11 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings declined 57.54% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.54% to Rs 178.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.18% to Rs 29.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.04% to Rs 751.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 940.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

