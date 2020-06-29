NRB Bearings standalone net profit declines 57.54% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.54% to Rs 178.11 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings declined 57.54% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.54% to Rs 178.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.18% to Rs 29.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.04% to Rs 751.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 940.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales178.11213.41 -17 751.96940.38 -20 OPM %6.6812.04 -9.6517.58 - PBDT13.1922.23 -41 71.12157.99 -55 PBT7.0014.39 -51 41.63126.14 -67 NP4.9811.73 -58 29.4598.77 -70
