JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indices edge higher, breadth strong

Mphasis Ltd Slips 0.96%
Business Standard

NTDV announces change in directorate of RRPR Holding (promoter group vehicle)

Capital Market 

NDTV has been informed by the Promoter Group vehicle RRPR Holding (RRPRH) that the Board of Directors at the meeting held today i.e. 29 November 2022, have approved:

1. Appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya (DIN: 0006817333), Sanjay Pugalia (DIN: 0008360398), and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan (DIN: 02330757), as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with immediate effect; and

2.

Resignation of Dr. Prannoy Roy (DIN: 00025576) and Radhika Roy (DIN: 00025625) as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with effect from the close of business hours of 29 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 09:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU