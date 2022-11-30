NTDV announces change in directorate of RRPR Holding (promoter group vehicle)

-
1. Appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya (DIN: 0006817333), Sanjay Pugalia (DIN: 0008360398), and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan (DIN: 02330757), as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with immediate effect; and
2.
Resignation of Dr. Prannoy Roy (DIN: 00025576) and Radhika Roy (DIN: 00025625) as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with effect from the close of business hours of 29 November 2022.
