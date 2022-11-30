NTDV announces change in directorate of RRPR Holding (promoter group vehicle)

NDTV has been informed by the Promoter Group vehicle RRPR Holding (RRPRH) that the Board of Directors at the meeting held today i.e. 29 November 2022, have approved:

1. Appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya (DIN: 0006817333), Sanjay Pugalia (DIN: 0008360398), and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan (DIN: 02330757), as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with immediate effect; and

2.

Resignation of Dr. Prannoy Roy (DIN: 00025576) and Radhika Roy (DIN: 00025625) as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with effect from the close of business hours of 29 November 2022.

