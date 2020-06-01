JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

VE Commercial Vehicles sells 686 units in May 2020

TVS Motor Company sells 58,906 units in May 2020
Business Standard

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn appoints director

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 June 2020

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that Anurag Sharma (DIN: 08050719), has been appointed as Director (Onshore) w.e.f.01 June 2020 in terms of appointment order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India in place of Sanjay Kumar Moitra (DIN:08065998), who ceased from directorship of the Company upon his superannuation on 31 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 20:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU