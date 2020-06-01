Oil & Natural Gas Corpn appoints director

-
With effect from 01 June 2020Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that Anurag Sharma (DIN: 08050719), has been appointed as Director (Onshore) w.e.f.01 June 2020 in terms of appointment order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India in place of Sanjay Kumar Moitra (DIN:08065998), who ceased from directorship of the Company upon his superannuation on 31 May 2020.
