VE Commercial Vehicles sells 686 units in May 2020

VE Commercial Vehicles has reported sales of 686 vehicles in domestic and export for the month of May 2020.

In accordance with the directives of the Government and relaxations of lockdown in the country owing to COVID-19 pandemic, VE Commercial Vehicles commenced lean operations across all plants in the month of May.

As per government and administrative guidelines for the phased opening of the lockdown, many of the VECV's suppliers and dealerships have also resumed their services.

