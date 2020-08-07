Nucleus Software Exports standalone net profit rises 51.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 112.99 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 51.28% to Rs 35.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 112.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 105.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

