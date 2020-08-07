Nucleus Software Exports standalone net profit rises 51.28% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 112.99 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 51.28% to Rs 35.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 112.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 105.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales112.99105.49 7 OPM %32.4513.20 -PBDT48.1631.58 53 PBT45.2329.14 55 NP35.5523.50 51

