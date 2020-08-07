Tara Chand Logistic Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.73% to Rs 18.03 croreNet loss of Tara Chand Logistic Solutions reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.73% to Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.0323.64 -24 OPM %26.7331.39 -PBDT3.076.24 -51 PBT-2.173.14 PL NP-2.042.26 PL
