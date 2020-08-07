JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Automotive Axles reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 75.16% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tara Chand Logistic Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.73% to Rs 18.03 crore

Net loss of Tara Chand Logistic Solutions reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.73% to Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.0323.64 -24 OPM %26.7331.39 -PBDT3.076.24 -51 PBT-2.173.14 PL NP-2.042.26 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 17:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU