Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 61.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 615.50 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 61.12% to Rs 250.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 615.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 573.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.62% to Rs 689.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 816.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.35% to Rs 2237.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2582.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

