Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 61.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 615.50 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 61.12% to Rs 250.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 615.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 573.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.62% to Rs 689.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 816.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.35% to Rs 2237.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2582.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales615.50573.51 7 2237.632582.50 -13 OPM %60.2036.56 -46.8344.74 - PBDT361.99231.16 57 1013.761221.66 -17 PBT350.80220.12 59 968.891177.62 -18 NP250.96155.76 61 689.33816.93 -16

First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 08:01 IST

