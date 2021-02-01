Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 2.9%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.81%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has lost 8.21% over last one month compared to 1.55% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.39% drop in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 2.9% today to trade at Rs 542. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.81% to quote at 2462.23. The index is down 1.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 2.66% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 1.55% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 5.74 % over last one year compared to the 17.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has lost 8.21% over last one month compared to 1.55% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.39% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 48411 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 635.05 on 07 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 290.1 on 22 May 2020.

