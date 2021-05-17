United Breweries Ltd rises for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1233.6, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.04% in last one year as compared to a 68.38% jump in NIFTY and a 30.45% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1233.6, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 14856.4. The Sensex is at 49360.02, up 1.29%. United Breweries Ltd has gained around 10.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34781.5, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1239.05, up 2.1% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 40.04% in last one year as compared to a 68.38% jump in NIFTY and a 30.45% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 273.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

