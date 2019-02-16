Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 58.46% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.46 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Odyssey Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Odyssey Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the September 2018 quarter
CM launches 'Odyssey City Card' for Bhubaneswar
-
Sales decline 95.23% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 58.46% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 95.23% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.306.29 -95 OPM %-130.00-6.04 -PBDT0.300.67 -55 PBT0.270.65 -58 NP0.270.65 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU