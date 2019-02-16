JUST IN
Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 58.46% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 95.23% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 58.46% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 95.23% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.306.29 -95 OPM %-130.00-6.04 -PBDT0.300.67 -55 PBT0.270.65 -58 NP0.270.65 -58

