Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 9.58 points or 0.07% at 13689.78 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.28%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.24%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.57%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.51%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.8%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.43%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 264.22 or 0.69% at 37864.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.35 points or 0.9% at 11093.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 131.19 points or 1.01% at 12835.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 46.96 points or 1.04% at 4448.12.

On BSE,531 shares were trading in green, 1347 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

