PTC India Ltd Slides 5.94%

PTC India Ltd has lost 9.08% over last one month compared to 13.4% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.25% drop in the SENSEX

PTC India Ltd fell 5.94% today to trade at Rs 83.15. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.78% to quote at 3530.28. The index is down 13.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 4.99% and Adani Transmission Ltd lost 3.7% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 45.62 % over last one year compared to the 7.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

PTC India Ltd has lost 9.08% over last one month compared to 13.4% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.25% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25077 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 74640 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 144.45 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 78.5 on 30 Mar 2022.

