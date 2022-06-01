Titan Company Ltd Spurts 3.63%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.41%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 3.71% over last one month compared to 7.49% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.3% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd gained 3.63% today to trade at Rs 2298.1. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.41% to quote at 38534.5. The index is down 7.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rajesh Exports Ltd increased 1.35% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 1.09% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 15.12 % over last one year compared to the 7.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 3.71% over last one month compared to 7.49% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.3% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7024 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63541 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2767.55 on 21 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1564.6 on 02 Jun 2021.

