Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 141.11 points or 0.96% at 14576.59 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.15%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.33%),Castrol India Ltd (down 1.25%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.14%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.9%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.88%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.44%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.02%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 99.85 or 0.22% at 46153.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.75 points or 0.21% at 13529.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.95 points or 0.01% at 17685.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.82 points or 0.2% at 5861.54.

On BSE,1375 shares were trading in green, 1466 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

