Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 310.34 points or 1.96% at 16146.5 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 5%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.05%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.27%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.11%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.89%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.32%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.68%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.13%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 95.79 or 0.17% at 55651.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.5 points or 0.22% at 16532.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.16 points or 0.67% at 25529.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.57 points or 0.46% at 7933.78.

On BSE,1449 shares were trading in green, 1137 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)