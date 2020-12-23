Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Falls 2.1%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 15.95% over last one month compared to 2.66% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 4.41% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd lost 2.1% today to trade at Rs 88.7. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.77% to quote at 13613.06. The index is up 2.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd decreased 1.08% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd lost 0.82% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went down 7.46 % over last one year compared to the 11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2.9 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 133.4 on 03 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 51.8 on 13 Mar 2020.

