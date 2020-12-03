Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd jumps around 3%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.35, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.83% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% gain in NIFTY and a 5.32% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.35, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13153.2. The Sensex is at 44709.96, up 0.21%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added around 31.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16701.05, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 312.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 276.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 87.45, up 2.7% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 32.83% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% gain in NIFTY and a 5.32% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

